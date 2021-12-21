ROGERSVILLE — John Wm. (Dub) Parker, 89 of Rogersville, Alabama, died Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Tut Fann Veteran Home in Huntsville, Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel in Athens with burial in Civitan Cemetery. Visitation is noon until service Tuesday, at Spry Funeral Home.
Mr. Parker was born January 22, 1932 in Lauderdale County. He was a member of West Rogersville church of Christ. He was retired from TVA and he was an U.S. Air Force Veteran.
Survivors are son, Steve Parker (Melissa) of Rogersville; grandchildren, Jackson Parker (Becca), Caroline Parker and Keaton Parker; and sister, Jewel Peck of Center Star, AL.
