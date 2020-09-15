RUSSELLVILLE — John Patrick Dupree, 45, of Russellville, AL, passed away September 12, 2020, at his residence. He was a high school graduate and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Burial services for Mr. Dupree will be today, September 15, 2020 at 3:30 P.M. at Belgreen Cemetery.
Mr. Dupree is survived by his sister, Angela Michelle Perrigin and niece and nephews, Austin, Zachary, and Nicole Perrigin; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Lavoid and Susan Kaye Cunningham Dupree, and brother, Christopher Dupree.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
