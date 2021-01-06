MUSCLE SHOALS — John Patterson, 88 years old of Muscle Shoals, AL, passed away January 4, 2021 at 4:00 a.m. at North Alabama Medical Center. Visitation will be today from 9 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Funeral Home. Brother Chip Henley will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
John served three years in the Korean War, when he was 17 years old. He also worked 30 years at Ford Motor Company. He was a member of South Highland Free Will Baptist Church. He served God and he loved his Church. John never did meet a stranger. He was always a friend to everyone.
He coached Little League for four years at Mount Hope, AL and two years at Lagrange in Colbert County and he really loved it.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Gladys Patterson; brothers, Richard and Jack Patterson.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Patterson of 53 ½ years; sons, Allan Patterson of Moulton, Johnny Patterson of PA, and Kerry Patterson (Jane) of AR. He had seven grandchildren, Scott Patterson (Nicole), Misty Slaton, Kala James (Chris), Regan Patterson (Aaron), Tiffney Patterson, Austin Patterson, Logan Patterson; nine great-grandchildren, they were the sunshine of his life; two sisters, Lorene Smith of GA and Martha De Roxcey of Hueytown.
John loved to travel. He just had his 25th reunion with his buddies from the Korean War. It just made his day. He would talk about it every day. He sure did look forward to them. It made his life a little brighter. He loved everyone and loved to work in his yard when able.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Mayfield, Buddy Trout, Josh Llewellyn, Scott Patterson, Chris James, and Tommy Smith.
I would like to thank the people at Florence Rehab, North Alabama Medical Center, and Helen Keller Hospital for taking care of my sweet husband John Patterson and everyone was so good to our family.
