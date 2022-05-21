LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — John Paul Sneed, 68, died May 19, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Choates Creek Cemetery.

