FLORENCE
John Price “Hot” Statom, Jr. 92, of Florence, passed away December 30, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a United States Navy veteran; a member of Stony Point Church of Christ and attended Liberty Baptist Church in Threet’s Crossroads.
J.P. will always be remembered around Cloverdale where he lived and raised his family. He dropped out of high school at the age of 16 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 and served until the end of World War II. He came home from the war and married his high school sweetheart, Alice Simmons Statom. He later was employed for more than 42 years at South Central Bell to provide for his family.
In the early years around Cloverdale, he was an active member of the community and was instrumental in the founding of the Cloverdale Volunteer Fire Department, took part in the Cloverdale School PTO, and the organization of the Cloverdale Little League Baseball Program. The most joy he had was taking his two sons, nephews, and nieces waterskiing on Second Creek in Waterloo. The later years, he could be seen around Cloverdale taking care of his cattle and riding the roads on his golf cart.
A graveside service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Wesley Chapel Cemetery with Navy funeral honors. Officiating will be Rev. Donnie McDaniel. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
A celebration of life and receiving of friends will be from 3 - 5 p.m. at the Cloverdale Community Center.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to either Stoney Point or Wesley Chapel Cemetery Fund.
Mr. Statom was preceded in death by his parents, John Price Statom, Sr. and Muncie Sharp Statom; siblings, Nolan Statom, Lois Hodges, Dolly Hickman, Betty James, and Hilda Zahnd.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Alice Simmons Statom; sons, Josh Statom (Tracy), and Tracy Statom (Rhonda) all of Cloverdale; grandchildren, Megan, Morgan, and Garret; and sister, Mallie Campbell; numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to J.P.’s caregiver Lisa Campbell.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented