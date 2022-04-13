SPRUCE PINE — John R. Fretwell, age 57, of Spruce Pine, passed away on Friday, April 08, 2022 at Russellville Hospital.
A chapel service was held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 09, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Brother Brian Scott spoke at the service. Burial was in Tharptown Cemetery.
The pallbearers were Chris Fretwell, Jeff Fretwell, Tim Fretwell, Danny Fretwell, Tyler Fretwell, and Shane Fretwell. The honorary pallbearers were Jeremy King, Josh King, Greg King, Steven King, Ricky Canup, Jason Fretwell, and Robby Curnutt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lassie (Smith) Fretwell; sisters, Shirley Ann Canup, Gladys Curnutt; brothers, Bobby Gene Fretwell, William Larry Fretwell, and Charles Thomas Fretwell.
He leaves to honor and cherish his memories, his brothers, Ray Fretwell, Benny Fretwell (Kathie), Gary Fretwell (Brenda), Randy Fretwell, Ronald Fretwell (Renee); sister, Denise Pounders; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was loved and will be missed by all of his family and friends.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented