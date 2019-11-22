KILLEN — John R. Godwin, 66, of Killen, passed away November 8, 2019, with his family by his side. He was a journeyman electrician for IBEW and a USAF veteran. John spent two years in Afghanistan as a civilian using his trade as an electrician.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 11-12 p.m. at Woodmont Baptist Church. A memorial service will begin at 12 p.m. with Reverend Chad Hess officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Godwin was preceded in death by his father, John D. Godwin.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Cornelius Godwin; son, Joshua Godwin of Baton Rouge; brother, Jeffrey A. Godwin and a sister, Karen D. King, both of Florence.
Special thanks to LeeAnna and Justin for the loving care given to John during the past two years. Special thanks also to Dr. Danny McFall, Dr. Felix Morris and Dr. Hisham Baalbaki.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to John’s favorite charity, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516.
An online guest book may be viewed and signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
