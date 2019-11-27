TUSCUMBIA — John R. Herold, 82, of Tuscumbia, died peacefully at his daughter’s home in Trussville, Saturday morning.
Born on January 4, 1937 in Butler, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Ina Mae Ellison Herold and John A. Herold and grew up on the Herold Farm at 353 North Duffy Road. He was a retired Master Chief Petty Officer, serving 22 years on Active Duty in the United States Navy, including three tours of duty during the Vietnam War. He was also a retiree from TVA, where he served as the Electrical Department Supervisor of the Power Service Shop in Muscle Shoals. After retiring from TVA, John worked as a Public Assistance Officer for The Federal Emergency Management Agency, helping local governments rebuild after disasters.
He was a member of the King’s Bread religious organization, and supporter of Trussville High School, Deshler High School, Duluth High School (GA), Butler High School (PA) and the Georgia Perimeter College Baseball program, where his grandsons and granddaughters were student athletes.
John never met a stranger, quickly befriending everyone he met. He enjoyed flying his Cessna 172, boating, helping friends and those in need, and spending time on his farm.
He is survived by his daughter, Ingrid (Ross) Herold Thompson of Trussville, his son John D. (Beth) Herold of Butler, PA and stepson, Stan (Debbie) Richeson of Duluth, GA; grandchildren, David, Alex, Sarah, John Ryan, Emma, Jennifer and Jesse; greatgrandchildren, Evie, Addie, Jack, Emma and Jake; brother, Dale (Dianna) Herold; and sisters, Patty (David) Paraska and Judy (Ray) Heichel.
He was preceded by his parents, John A. and Ina Mae Ellison Herold of Butler; ex-wife, Marilyn Joyce Dobbs Herold; brothers, David Leroy Herold and James R Herold; sister-in-law, Marilyn Blane Herold; sister, Gladys Herold O’Day; and grandson, Jeff Richeson.
Mr. Herold’s visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, AL from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. His service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bill Meckes officiating. Burial will follow in Belgreen Cemetery.
Today we say goodbye to this amazing man. We take comfort knowing that when he opened his eyes, he stood before our Lord and heard, “Well done my good and faithful servant.” It breaks our hearts that he is no longer with us, to guide us, to counsel us, to love us as we love him, we take comfort in knowing that his suffering is over, and that we will see him again in heaven. Rest peacefully Dad.
Pallbearers will be Ray White, Cameron Kay, Bobby Amos, Reggie Bruce, Horace Crowden and Joel Prude.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Hospital of Birmingham.
An online guest book is available at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented