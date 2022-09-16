RED BAY — John Ralph Purser, 84, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital, Huntsville, AL. He was born in Alabama to Jess and Mildred Yielding Purser. He was self-employed as an accountant for more than forty years. He had worked at TVA, Reynolds Metals and was retired from Gates Rubber Co. Ralph was a member of Red Bay Free Will Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for approximately fifty years and also served as treasurer, Sunday School teacher and song leader. He coached pee wee football for years and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Services will be Saturday, September 17, at 3 p.m. at Red Bay Free Will Baptist Church with Brother Steve Lindsay and Brother Scott McPeak officiating. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by four children, David Purser (Beth), Jimmy Purser, Liz Hester (David), Suzanne McPeak (Scott); one sister, Linda Blackburn (Raymond); ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Purser; a daughter, Gina Hardin; two granddaughters, Heather Porter and Amy Hester; his parents and a brother, Tim Purser.
Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers: Jamie Purser, Adam Hester, Justin Purser, Alex Purser, Dylan Hester, Connor Porter, Noah Hester and Ty Hester.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 17, 1-3 p.m. at Red Bay Free Will Baptist Church.
