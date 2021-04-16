FLORENCE — John Randall Cox, 52, died April 14, 2021. A graveside service will be held Sunday at 12 p.m. with burial in Greenview Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting family with final arrangements.

