FLORENCE — John Randall Cox, 52 of Florence, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Steve Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers.
Mr. Cox was preceded in death by his father, John Ronald Cox. He is survived by his mother, Sadie Cox; son, John Micah Cox, Florence; daughters, Sarah Anne Wilson (Tyler), Huntsville, Miranda Leigh Phillips (Dakota), and Kaela Rene` Cox, both of Florence; brother, Mark Robert Cox (Cindy), Vero Beach, FL; sister, Cinda Lynn Thompson (Steve), Florence; grandchildren, Peyton Josie Spare, Cameron James Wilson, Avery Jo Wilson, Kallie Phillips, and Archer William Cox.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
