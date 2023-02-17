FLORENCE — John Raney, 53, of Florence, passed away February 14, 2023. A graduate of Birmingham Southern College, he was a master craftsman.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly
- 2 shootings of Jewish men in LA believed to be hate crimes
- Storms dwindle before hitting the Shoals
- Lauderdale schools to update sensory rooms
- TVA wants to accelerate clean-energy economy
- Asian shares skid after inflation report thumps Wall Street
- Covenant Christian realigns administration
- Colbert Commission helps RSVP make up funding gap
Most Read
Articles
- Fisherman finds body of missing Florence man
- Ex-parks and rec director faces charges
- Titus already earning his keep
- 3 firefighters injured in apartment building fire
- Former foster mother sentenced to 1 year in prison
- Man pleads guilty of stolen valor
- Sheffield man facing felony drug charges
- Colbert shelter pups get Valentine's treats
- Center Star VFD pair's hearts burn for each other
- 3 firefighters injured in apartment building fire
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Fisherman finds body of missing Florence man
- Joshua Daniel Mardis
- Ex-parks and rec director faces charges
- Larry Holden
- Teresa Holt
- Lorinda Faye Dickerson Hammond
- Titus already earning his keep
- Shelia Clemons Rhodes
- 3 firefighters injured in apartment building fire
- Former foster mother sentenced to 1 year in prison
Images
Videos
Commented
- A lasting impact: Troop 145 says scouting built character (1)
- TVA: No plans to reopen Wilson Dam to the public (1)
- Missing boater press conference 1/30/23 (1)
- Attempted murder suspect's trial delayed again (1)
- Poll shows support for school choice among Alabama GOP voters (1)
- Liles' focus is his community (1)
- City approves over $33 million in bonds (1)
Commented