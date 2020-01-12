KILLEN — John Rea McGee, age 54, of Killen, left this earth and went to his heavenly home on January 10, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at The Father’s House, Rasch Road, Florence, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., with Brother Jerry Balentine officiating.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Gladys McGee; and four half-brothers.
Survivors include his daughter, Shyla McGee; brothers, Roger McGee (Donna) and George McGee (Amy); sisters, Connie Pounders (Gary), Janet Barber, Tina Barrow, Jennifer Staggs (Eric), Becky Reaves (Ricky) and Deonna Jefferies; and numerous nieces and nephews.
