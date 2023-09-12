F 9.12.23 Riedel .jpg

FLORENCE — John Lewis Riedel, age 82, of Florence, passed away September 9, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 13 from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home with funeral immediately following and Pastor Chad Hess officiating. Masonic Rites will be held in Greenview Memorial Cemetery.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you