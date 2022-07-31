ATHENS — John Roberson, 69, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Rogersville Funeral Home from 9:30-10:30 a.m. A graveside service will follow in Lentzville Cemetery, in Limestone County, at 11a.m. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Roberson’s family.

