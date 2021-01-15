LEXINGTON — John Robert Allen, 80, of Lexington, AL, passed away at his home on January 13, 2021. He was a 1959 graduate of Lexington High School, a United States Army Veteran, TVA retiree, and member of IBEW #558. Johnny was a true Patriot, and his love of country was exceeded only by his love of family. He was the oldest child and made his younger siblings’ care a priority.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, George Seith Allen and Mary Hall Allen and brother, Emerson Allen.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gloria “Dodie” Smith Allen; daughters, Sophia Welck (Calvin), Melanie Clemmons (Kim), April Pressnell (Chad); grandsons, John Allen Clemmons and Titus Lane Pressnell; granddaughters, Brooke Fowler White, Ann Tyler Pressnell, and Emily Green; great-grandchildren, Alli White, Mary White, Audrey Green, Avery Green, Aaden Green, and Hoyt Allen Clemmons; brother, Rayford Allen; and sisters, Jimmie Lou Wilson, Nancy Sherif, and Martha Allen.
There will be a graveside service for Johnny on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Allen Cemetery with Chad Pressnell officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Allen, Shannon Allen, Corey White, Brian Allen, John Allen Clemmons, and Wayne Allen. Honorary pallbearers will be Brooke Fowler White, Ann Tyler Pressnell, Titus Lane Pressnell, Alli White, Mary White, and Emily Green.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their care and support during this time, especially Breanne Russell.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
