MUSCLE SHOALS — John Robert Aycock, 86, of Muscle Shoals passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Charlie James will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was a member of Washington Park Baptist Church and a Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hazel Aycock; wife, Barbara Aycock; and daughter, Kimberly Dale Brewer.
He is survived by his son, Roger Aycock (Deborah); daughter, Belinda Kaye Willingham; sisters, Connie Lewis and Mary Willingham; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
