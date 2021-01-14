TUSCUMBIA — John Ronald Kendrick, 87, died January 11, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 5 p.m. at Highland Park Church of Christ. A private family graveside service will be held prior to memorial service in Greenview Memorial Park. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.