LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE — John Douglas Self, 77, died March, 18, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 from noon until 2 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial in Gallaher Cemetery. He was a member of Zion Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.