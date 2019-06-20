FLORENCE — Mr. John T. Baugh, 88 of Florence, passed Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral service for Mr. Baugh will be noon Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Florence. Rev. Mochiu Knox, Pastor Rev. Craig Scott, Eulogist. Burial will be in Galilee Cemetery, Florence. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. The public viewing will be Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
Commented