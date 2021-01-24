GREEN HILL — John Thomas Green Jr. of Green Hill, Alabama departed this life on Saturday, January 23, 2021, due to Covid. He was immediately reunited with the love of his life, Deanie Clemmons Green. John and Deanie were married for 60 years until her death in 2013. He was preceded in death by his parents, John T. Green Sr. and Lola Mae Robison Green; his brother, Leonard Green; and a sister, Lois Poss Morrison.
John attended school at Rogers High School where he was a member of the first graduating class of 1950. He received his diploma while serving in the United States Marine Corps in the Korean War. He served with the First Marine Division in the Chosin Reservoir Campaign. He worked in Grave Registration. He served two tours of duty in Korea. The second tour was in 1958 working with the Korean Marine Corps. He served in the Marine Corps from 1949-1960 until his medical retirement due to macular degeneration. While serving his second tour in Korea, it was necessary for John to speak conversational Korean. He was still quite fluent with the language and would speak Korean to school groups when the Korean War Veterans would visit schools in the area.
John was an active member of Greenhill First Baptist Church. He served the church as a deacon, choir member, Sunday School teacher, and served on various committees. He loved singing and sang with the Valley Four Quartet and the Heavenly Aires.
John moved to an assisted living facility in 2019 and became active in all the activities his eyesight would allow him. He would often sing for the residents. He loved to sing “Amazing Grace.”
John is survived by his daughter, Sheila Quillen (David) and two sons, Tommy (Karen) and Don. He is survived by one sister, Carolyn Gray. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Suzanne Quillen Blankenship (Clint), Allison Quillen Hines (Jared), JohnGreen (Katherine), Philip Green, Matthew Green, Drew Green, Justin Green, Abbie Green, and Jackson Green. He is survived by nine great-grandchildren: Sawyer, Zander and Sadie Claire Blankenship, Ansley and Keeton Hines, Lyla, Fisher, and Ransom Green, and Wesley Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of John Green to Greenhill First Baptist Church, 15351 County Road 47, Killen, AL 35645.
A private family graveside service will be held for John at the Green Hill Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
