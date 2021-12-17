CHEROKEE

John Thomas Hmpton, 101, died November 25, 2021. Public viewing will be 12 to 8 pm. Monday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Graveside service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Pearsall Cemetery, Muscle Shoals.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.