CHEROKEE — John Thomas “J.T.” Harrison, 81, of Cherokee, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. today, October 28th at Harris Chapel Cemetery with Jack Bailey officiating.

J.T. was a lifelong resident of Cherokee where he retired from Cherokee Nitrogen and attended Mhoontown Methodist Church.

J.T. is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Harrison; sons, Jason Harrison (Kelly) and Scott Harrison (Ashley); grandchildren, Jordyn Stewart (Chase) and Juliana Harrison, Michael, Brookelynn, Amelia, and one on the way; and great-granddaughter, Maci Kate.

Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

