FLORENCE — John Thomas “Tommy” Howard passed away July 5, 2020 at his home in Florence, Alabama. He was born June 11, 1941. Preceding him in death were his parents, Louis S. and Millinea Howard. He is survived by his sisters, Frances H. Glover (Howard) and Yvonne H. Flippo. He is also survived by nephews, Barry Flippo (Mitzi), Brad Flippo and nieces, Susan Fulks (J.R.) and Kathy Leavitt and by numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Tommy attended Coffee High School in Florence and entered the Army Reserves in 1960, proudly serving until 1966. He worked for Hayes International and Stockham Pipe and Fittings in Birmingham, AL before retiring to Florence in 2003.
Graveside services will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens on Friday, July 10 at 10:00 A.M. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
