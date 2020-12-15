FLORENCE — Mr. John Thomas “J.T.” Hayes, Sr. departed this life on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Florence Nursing and Rehab in Florence, AL at the age of 87 years. He was born December 19, 1932 in Cypress Inn, TN the son of the late T. Floyd and Ethel Mae Montgomery Hayes.
Mr. Hayes was retired after 32 years with General Motors in Willow Springs, IL as a tool and die maker. He was a Christian and attended the Collinwood church of Christ and Mt Hope church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Estella Lucca Hayes. They were married August 17, 1957 in Braidwood, IL; daughter, Tammy Melinda Hayes; sons, John Thomas Hayes Jr. and wife, Brenda, and Robert Floyd Hayes; grandchildren, Michael Hayes, Jerad Winnie, Chad Winnie, J. Matthew Hayes, Sabrina Diane Griffin, husband, JD; great grandchild, Anniston Drew Griffin; nephew, Bill Morris, wife Lisa.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hayes was preceded in death by sisters, Lois Wylodean Hayes; infant sister, Ola Mae Hayes; brother, Allen Gideon Hayes; niece, Sandra Joan Smith; and nephew, Shawn Atchley.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 PM today, December 15, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lutts, Tennessee with Mike Andrews officiating. Military rites will follow graveside. Shackelford Funeral Directors is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital.
Family suggests masks be worn at the gravesite.
