F.4.5.23 John Vaughn.jpg
Buy Now

SHEFFIELD — John Thomas Vaughn, 87, Sheffield, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 5, from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Dalton Wright officiating. After the service, friends and family will be welcomed at John’s home to share memories.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you