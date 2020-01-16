OWENS CROSS ROADS — John Thomas Wallace, age 57, passed away January 13, 2020. Tommy’s Celebration of Life will be held at Hampton House in Hampton Cove, 2700 Hampton Cove Way, Owens Cross Roads, AL Friday, January 17, 2020 1:00-3:00 p.m.
Tommy was a graduate of Muscle Shoals High School and University of North Alabama where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Kim; sons, Austin and Eli; his mother and father, Charles and Joyce Wallace; his sister, Cindy (Ray); his grandmother, Mattie Noble; nephews, Josh and Matt (Whitney) and great-nephew, Beckett.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Chad; grandparents, Roy Noble and Frank and Bessie Wallace.
In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward with an act of kindness in honor of Tommy.
