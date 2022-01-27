FLORENCE — John Travis Willett, 88, died January 25, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral will follow in the chapel with burial in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise
- Biden says 14.5M get health care under Obama law, with help
- McDonald's ends 2021 strong, but costs rising
- Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects
- Kellyanne Conway memoir 'Here's the Deal' coming out May 24
- Deutsche Bank sees biggest annual profit in a decade
- Southwest posts $68 million 4Q profit, expects higher costs
- Olympic champion Lundby laments ski jumping's weight issues
Most Read
Articles
- Florence reveals new logo and tagline
- Colbert physician says area is "under siege" by COVID
- Shelter employees: Can board members review personnel files?
- Judge overturns decision to terminate Sheffield official
- Parole denied for inmate serving for manslaughter
- Parkinson's program gives clients a fighting chance
- Colbert County sheriff asking to retire drug dog
- Adventech announces $5M expansion within its Florence plant
- Contour Airlines starts service March 1
- Veteran Muscle Shoals firefighter promoted to assistant fire chief
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Florence reveals new logo and tagline (4)
- James opens gubernatorial campaign with evangelical appeal (2)
- Firefighters save veteran's medals in house fire (2)
- State’s first case of Chronic Wasting Disease found in Lauderdale Co. (2)
- Colbert's COVID cases topping the state (1)
- Sheffield to upgrade computer security, city hall (1)
- Lauderdale Co. employees to receive $1.3M in bonuses (1)
- Investigator:'Con artist' facing theft charges (1)
- Lauderdale commissioner Holmes will not seek reelection (1)
- Column: Saban, Alabama are ruining college football (1)
- Should all of the Shoals area schools transition to virtual learning for at least two weeks? (1)
- Memory refresher on US destruction (1)
- Siegel's 18 3s 'pretty good day's work' (1)
- Column: Saban's departure still haunts Dolphins (1)
- Aderholt files paperwork to seek reelection (1)
- Hearing in Tuscumbia pedestrian fatality case continued (1)
- Public invited to Chronic Wasting Disease meeting at UNA (1)
Commented