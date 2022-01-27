FLORENCE — John Travis Willett, 88, died January 25, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral will follow in the chapel with burial in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.