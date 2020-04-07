FLORENCE — John W. Cruse, 83, of Florence, died at his home on April 5, 2020, Palm Sunday. He was born to the late Ollie Fred and Nettie Mae Tyler Cruse on September 11, 1936 in Jefferson County, Alabama. He was baptized in the Baptist faith at age 14.
John served proudly for his country in the Marine Corps while stationed in Okinawa and Japan.
After finishing his training in Dental Technology, he opened Cruse Dental Lab in Florence and enjoyed the art of crafting crowns and bridges for the community for 43 years.
He was a lifetime member of BPOE Lodge 820 enjoying delivering Christmas baskets.
John gave his time to coaching his sons’ baseball and football teams which allowed him to mentor other boys in the community as well. He and his family also enjoyed camping, fishing, boating and hunting together which left precious memories on their hearts.John and Jean appreciated time working in their garden together and supporting University of Alabama athletics.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and three sisters; his sons, Jonathan “Jay” and Thomas “Tommy.”
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shelby Jean; son, Timothy (Kristina); eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
John’s kindness, generosity, humble heart, loyalty and love will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Shoals Hospice and Elder Care for their kindness.
Due to current State Health Restrictions, there will be a private visitation and graveside service. Officiating the service will be Chaplain Chance Hall. An announcement for a memorial service to celebrate John’s life will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
