FLORENCE — John W. Green Sr., age 89, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, June 11, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, June 15, from 12:00 - 12:45 at Spry Williams Funeral Home with graveside to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens and Jake Barrett officiating.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Ora Hammond Green; parents, Tom and Willie Green.
He is survived by his children, John Green, Jr. (Pam), Lisa Martin (Tom) and Connie Burnett; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Russ Burnett (Gracie and Sam), Sara Morris (Eric and Zoey), Kayla Barnett (Drew and Wes).
