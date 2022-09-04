GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA — John “Wilt” Wagner, Jr. of Gainesville, Florida passed away on September 2nd, 2022. He was 81 years of age.
He leaves behind Donna Wagner, his wife of 59 years; and two children, Duffy Wagner (Alesa) and Cameron (Wagner) Bell-Frakes. Wilt also had four grandchildren, Jordan Wagner, Connor Wagner, Sydney Wagner and Madeleine Bell.
Wilt was born in Atlanta, Georgia on Oct 9, 1941 and graduated from Cocoa High School in 1959. Wilt was a graduate of the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering, and the University of Richmond with a Masters in Business Administration. After college, Wilt started his career with Reynolds Metals Company in Richmond, VA, where he progressed to Executive Vice President and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors after over 30 years of service. During his career, Wilt spent 5 years in Florence, Alabama overseeing plant operations for Reynolds. He had very fond memories of the area and all those he met during his time in Alabama. For most of his career, both Wilt and Donna lived in Richmond, VA, where they were very active in their Richmond area church and charities including United Way, Take Stock in Children and the Virginia Council on Economic Education.
A celebration of his life will be held with family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local Habitat for Humanity (https://www.habitat.org) or Take Stock in Children (https://www.takestockinchildren.org).
Miss Me - But Let Me Go
When I come to the end of the road
And the sun has set for me,
I want no rites in a gloom filled room
Why cry for a soul set free?
Miss me a little – but not too long
And not with your head bowed low
Remember the love that we once shared.
Miss me – But let me go.
For this journey that we all must take
And each must go alone,
It’s all part of the Master’s Plan
A step on the road to home.
When you are lonely and sick of heart
Go to the friends we know.
And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds.
Miss me – But Let Me Go . .
-Author Unknown -
