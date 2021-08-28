RUSSELLVILLE — John Walter Long Jr., 99, died August 26, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Ridge Cemetery, Ridge, MS. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

