TUSCUMBIA — John Walton Wagner Sr, 85, of Tuscumbia, AL died July 7 after a brief illness.
The youngest of three boys born to Marie and Ross Wagner, he was a proud son of the state of Texas with a rich family history there including the battle for Texas at San Jacinto. Raised in Cross Plains, John was in the jazz band and played football for Cross Plains HS and was a real buffalo. He joined the Air Force and while stationed in Mobile, Alabama, met Bettye Joyce Stover who would become his bride. Together, they raised two children in the Atlanta area.
John worked for the FAA following the service and later had a long career with Varian Inc. as an expert in the support of nuclear magnetic resonance equipment. After retirement, John and Bettye embarked on a passion project of fully restoring an 1830s landmarked home in Somerville, AL, doing most of the work themselves.
In more recent years, they lived in Tuscumbia, AL. John was a curious and gifted craftsman, doer, maker and fixer. He loved comedy, jazz music, trivia and crossword puzzles. He was a devoted husband and father and the life of the party. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Bettye; son, John Wagner Jr. (Rebecca) of Sheffield, AL; daughter, Heidi Dangremond (Mark) of Alpharetta, GA; grandson, Daniel Wagner, (Natalie) of Mentor, OH; granddaughter, Megan Hurt (Chance) of Muscle Shoals, AL; grandson, Jared Dangremond of New York, NY; granddaughter, Sydney Dangremond of Atlanta, GA; and great-grandson, Maddox Hurt of Muscle Shoals, AL.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left at www.colbertmemorial.com.
