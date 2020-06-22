RUSSELLVILLE — John Wayne Melton, age 80, of Russellville, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his residence.
Wayne worked from 1962 - 2001 as an appliance repairman, loving his job, and taking great pride in taking care of his customers and friends. He was a deacon for many years at Liberty Hill Church and at Southside Baptist Church. He loved his wife, his daughters, and his grandchildren, but first and foremost, he loved his Lord. He was very involved his children and grandchildren’s lives, even taking his daughters on service calls and teaching them how to fish. He always had a smile on his face and gave great advice, and was a patient, loving, Christian role model for his family. All who knew him, loved him and will miss him.
The visitation will be noon - 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel, with Bro. Daniel Welborn speaking at the service. Burial will be at Liberty Hill Cemetery. The service will be on Facebook live for those who cannot attend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents, Rubie and Edna Melton; brother, Dudley Melton, Hershal Melton; and sister, Dorothy Welch.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 59 years, Earline Cantrell Melton; daughters, Kathryn Murray (Micheal), Kelly Melton (Anthony); grandchildren, Haley Long (Ronnie), Austin Cintron, Madison Murray, Grayson Murray; great-grandchild, Allyson May Cintron; sister, Marilyn Galimore; and a host of nieces & nephews.
The pallbearers will be Grayson Murray, David Murray, Jimmy Murphree, Jack Hargett, Evan Hargett, and Mousey Brown.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Dr. Jack McLendon and Southern Care Hospice
