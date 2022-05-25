TOWN CREEK — John Wayne Pitts, Jr., 51, died May 22, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Jackson Memory. Burial will follow in West Lawrence Memorial Gardens.

