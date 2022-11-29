MOULTON — John Wesley Davis Jr., 75, died November 26, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at noon at the funeral home with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

