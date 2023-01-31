ANDERSON — John Wesley Nugent, 72, died January 29, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Nugent family.

