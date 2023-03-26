PHIL CAMPBELL — John White, Jr., 71, died Friday, March 24, 2023. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from noon-2 p.m., at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow 2 p.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Colbert Memorial Cemetery. He was the owner and operator of John’s Fiberglass Body and Boat Repair.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you