FLORENCE — John Travis Willett, 88, of Florence, went to his heavenly home, Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Visitation will be January 28, 2022, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow with Brother Tony Arnold officiating. Burial will be in Wesley Chapel Church Cemetery.
Mr. Willett was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a longtime employee of Reynolds Metals where he worked as a metallurgist in the research lab. Travis was a member of Central Heights Baptist Church where he served as deacon and a Sunday School teacher for many years. He was an avid collector even appearing on the American Pickers. Travis was devoted to his family and community. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Abramson Willett and parents, John and Susie Willett.
Travis is survived by his wife, Ann Willett; children, Debbie Coburn (Danny) and Sharon Sims (Mike); brother, Terry Willett (Martha); grandchildren, Jay Sims (Jenny), Katie Varner (Robert), Grace Anne Bonds (Matt), Rebecca Ledgewood (John); greatgrandchildren, Hudson, Lily, Clara Beth, Teddy, and Jackson; nephew, John Thomas Willett.
Pallbearers will be family. Honorary pallbearers will be Trigger Oakley, Herby Harrison, John Sandy, Glen Moore, Ed Horton, Wesley Priest, and Morris Willett.
The family expresses special thanks to the staff of Kindred Hospice.
