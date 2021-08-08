WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — John William “Johnny” Lynn, 74, died August 5, 2021. Visitation is 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday at Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro. Graveside service to follow at 3 p.m. in Memorial Gardens, Waynesboro. Mr. Lynn retired from the Tennessee Highway Dept.

