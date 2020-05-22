TOWN CREEK — John Wyatt Kerr, 67, of Town Creek, AL passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. No public services will be held.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John R. Kerr, Jr. and Sarah W. Kerr; and many beloved pets.
He is survived by his only child, Christy Kerr Bowman (Ed) of Muscle Shoals; granddaughter, Reece Montgomery; grandson, Reagan Bowman; former spouse and friend, Judy Spruell; and three of his closest friends, Martha, Quinn, and Andy; as well as many other friends over the years.
John Kerr will always be remembered as a man with a drive for success. He started young with many accomplishments in school. They ranged from 4-H, FFA, Band Section Leader, Glee Club, Jaycees to name a few. He was a giver in that he always looked for ways to help others and animals/pets. He absolutely LOVED his cats and several dogs over the years.
He was a 1975 graduate of Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in Vocational/Agribusiness Education. Over the years he succeeded in business and education. He began his professional life as a Vocational Educator, but quickly transitioned into sales; functioning as an agency office manager for a large multi-line insurance carrier.
He worked 1977-1988 for Alfa Insurance in Town Creek, AL as the Agent/Office Manager while he was responsible for new business acquisitions, public relations, and customer service/claims service functions. His oversight extended into seven North Alabama counties totaling over 1,600 family accounts, producing an annual income in excess of $1,000,000; “in an office with the help of one secretary and in a town with ONE red light!” (He used to say this many times).
Next, he engaged as a contractor to complete field inspections for several national insurance carriers, supporting their efforts to contain costs through loss abatement and fraud prevention.
In 1994, he returned to the field of education in a specialty environment and format. In this Federal Farm Grant Program for supplemental education of adult students, he provided instructional oversight, raising students to GED proficiency levels. During the 18 months of this special program, he was able to help adult students gain broad based subject matter competence for successful equivalence testing. Within a 90 day class program, he brought students from as low as the ninth grade level to high school equivalence. One 16 year-old woman entered the program at the ninth grade level after being abandoned by her husband. She delivered their second child while in the program and still was able to graduate in the requisite 90 day period! Other successes were equally gratifying for him.
Above all his earthly accomplishments, he was a believer in Jesus. He stood strong on the word of God to get him through many rough times in life. He had different ways of looking at things to most of us, but He loved God and in his later years he made all things right with those around him and served God the best he knew how to. He was able to see and know his grandchildren and they will remember him as “Pop.” He was able to see his daughter become an LPN and was proud of her as she was becoming an RN this year. He was a special friend to several people, Martha, Allen, Andy, Quinn...to name a few. He loved talking on the phone, as we joked frequently with him that he had a phone growing out of his ear. This became his lifeline to the world the last few years.
He will be remembered as a Daddy who truly did love his daughter and grandchildren. He taught his daughter how to seek God’s word for direction and protection. He and his daughter many times reminded each other of a favorite scripture, NKJV, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” John has a sound mind now along with complete healing! He will be missed beyond words. He will forever be our “Pop.”
Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at NAMC, especially, Alex in the ER, Jackie and Courtney in ICU, and Dr. Scarbrough (hospitalist) for going the extra mile to keep the family informed and allowing Christy to speak with her daddy. Thanks to Lawrence EMS Service. Thanks to Judy Spruell and Susan Steele (The caring Place/Mount Hope, AL) for assisting with his estate.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
