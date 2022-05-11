RED BAY — Johnathan Wayne Bailey, 39, died May 9, 2022. Services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home with burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at the funeral home.

