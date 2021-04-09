PHIL CAMPBELL — Johnie Lee Snider, 72, died April 7, 2021. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Gray Rock Cemetery. He was married to Kathy Davis Snider for 51 years.

