FLORENCE — Johnie March Favors Whitfield Carter, aka “the little white-haired lady from the service desk at Parisian,” passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, after a month-long hospital stay.
She was preceded in death by first husband, Tommy Whitfield; second husband, Marvin Carter; sisters, Bobbie Daly and Daphene Hill; brother, Douglas “Jake” Favors; grandson, Nathan Bowman; and great-grandson, Todd Miller.
She is survived by daughters, Melonie Hanson, Veronica Bowman (Kelly), Toni Ray (Bill), and Amanda Perry; stepdaughter, Susie Moore; nieces, Connie Marlin and Jackie Olive (Bob); nephew, Bob Marlin (Pat); grandchildren, Patrick Bowman (Kipp), Haley Oglesby (Matt), Rex Brooks (Adrienne), Anna Brooks, Dinah Wade (Adam), Nick Miller (Chasity), Jared Hanson (Anna), Ian Perry, and Olivia Perry, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Her parents named her Johnie March, which she did not appreciate at all, but which made it very convenient for her children and their friends to holler to get her attention at ball games, the mall, or Big Star. She loved Dr. Pepper, nature, vegetable gardening, reading, singing, and above all, talking. She passed on all those loves to her children and grandchildren. As we sat around the den shelling peas or snapping green beans, she would tell stories that sent us into fits of laughter. We had so much fun making the best apple butter in the world with her. She was everybody’s bonus mother and we never knew how many extras would be at the holiday table. Most importantly, she taught her entire family what it was to be a godly woman and humble servant of the Lord, which she was her entire life. She was a founding member of Helton Drive Church of Christ.
Visitation will be at Greenview Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., funeral services to follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation or to the Children’s Cardiomyopathy Foundation.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented