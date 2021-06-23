MUSCLE SHOALS — Johnna Carol Glaze, 40, died June 17, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Hale Cemetery. You may sign the guestbook at wfunerals.com

