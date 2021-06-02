MUSCLE SHOALS — Johnna Lynn Roland, 33, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. Visitation will be today, June 2, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Brother Dwight Rivers will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She loved all of her friends and family. Johnna never met a stranger and was always caring and helping other people. She was an administrator at Cypress Cove Nursing Home where she loved all of the patients and her job. She was very goal driven and a social butterfly. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Mary Lucile and Odell Roland and maternal grandfather, Varnell Davis.
She is survived by her father, John “Runt” Roland; mother, Patricia Lynn Davis; maternal grandmother, Betty Davis; sister, Savannah Layne Murphy; godmother, Kathy Johnson; aunts, Patricia Upczak, Sam Dayton, Mary Ann Reatherford, Nancy King, Maxine Wright, Angela Davis, and Jessica Davis.
Pallbearers will be Trey Walker, Chad Hendon, Johnny Stricklin, Lucas Thornton, Jason Borden, and Cody Holt.
Honorary pallbearer will be Isaac South.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Jagger’s Journey via PayPal at www.paypal.me/jaggersjourney.
We love you and will miss you dearly. “I love you whole bunches” you were the best daughter and best sissy there could ever be.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
