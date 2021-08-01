KILLEN — Johnnie “Gat” Allen, Sr., passed away July 31, 2021, after a brief illness. He was retired from TVA, a member of Greenhill First Baptist Church, and a United States Army Veteran, serving in the Aleutian Islands during World War ll.
Survivors include his son, Johnnie Allen, Jr. (Carolyn); daughters, Gail Allen Smith, Sandra Allen, and Melissa Allen; grandchildren, Craig Smith, Shea Lasiter, Josh Smith, Candy Littrell, Hannah Ross, Melanie Mitchell, and Stephaine Shannon; and 12 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Turner Allen, and Fannie Davis Allen; wife, Norma Jeanette Allen; brothers, Paul Allen, A.D. Allen, Edison Allen, and Bill Allen; sisters, Aileen Allen Camp and Willie Tee Allen Jones; and son-in-law, Jamie Smith.
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, August 2, 2021, from 1 - 3 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Gregg Woodard officiating. Burial will follow in Allen Cemetery with full military honors at the graveside.
Pallbearers will be, Craig Smith, Josh Smith, John-Paul Littrell, Andrew Mitchell, Shannon Littrell, Kevin Mitchell, and Will Smith.
The family would like to express their appreciation for all of the calls and prayers during their loved ones brief illness. Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented