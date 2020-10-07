LEXINGTON — Johnnie Arthel Campbell Gist “Thel,” 91, died Monday, October 5th, following a brief illness. Friends and family will gather for a graveside service, with safe-distancing practices, masks, Thursday, October 8th at noon, Pettus Cemetery, Lexington, Alabama.
A native of Lexington, and graduate of Lexington School, Thel lived in several other communities across north Alabama during the 1960s. She returned to Lexington in 1971. Thel worked in communications, first with Bell Telephone Systems then later, operating hospital telephone systems, including many years with Colonial Manor Hospital, Florence. Leading up to retirement, she greatly enjoyed work as resident assistant at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing & Rehabilitation where she looked forward to decorating for holidays and facilitating celebrations with residents.
Thel was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church of Lexington and an active member of Lexington Senior Center. She enjoyed watching birds from her kitchen table, walking and water fitness, and baking and delivering banana bread to friends and neighbors.
Thel is preceded in death by her son, Ricky Price Gist of Houston; her parents, William Edward and Maggie Butler Campbell of Lexington; sisters, Mary Burchell Campbell of Lexington, Doris Campbell King of Moulton, and an unnamed infant; and brother, Elton Campbell of Lexington. She is survived by daughter, Angie Gist James and husband, Dwight James of Tuscumbia and Lisa Gist Walker of Carrboro, North Carolina; and daughter-in-law, Carol Ann Triebel of Houston, Texas. Thel has three grandsons, Brodie Taylor James and wife, Taryn Cook James, Mountain Brook; Campbell Gist Isom and Claiborne Gray Isom, Carrboro, North Carolina. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Landon James Hudson James, Mountain Brook; and nieces and nephews.
Thel’s family is grateful to the staff of El Reposo Nursing Facility and Columbia Cottage for their generous care and attention in recent years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to El Reposo Activities, 260 Milner Chapel Road, Florence, AL 35634 or Lexington United Methodist Church, 171 Church Street, Lexington, AL 35648.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
