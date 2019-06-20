FLORENCE — Johnnie Bruce Brown,Sr., 75, died June 18, 2019. Public viewing will be Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Funeral will be Saturday at noon in the chapel with burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Sheffield.
FLORENCE — Johnnie Bruce Brown,Sr., 75, died June 18, 2019. Public viewing will be Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Funeral will be Saturday at noon in the chapel with burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Sheffield.
Commented