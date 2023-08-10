SHEFFIELD — Johnnie Claude Davis, 87, died August 4, 2023. Funeral will be Saturday at noon at First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield, with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 pm. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia directing.

